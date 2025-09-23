Adani Group Firms Combined Mkt Valuation Jumps ₹1.78 Lakh Cr in Two Days

Adani Group companies gained ₹1.78 lakh crore in market valuation over two days.
Surge driven by Sebi’s clean chit in the Hindenburg case, dismissing allegations of stock manipulation and related-party misuse.
Investor sentiment turned highly positive, leading to sharp rises in Adani stocks for the second straight day.
Adani Group companies continued to rally on Monday, adding ₹1.78 lakh crore in market valuation in two days, propelled by heavy buying in listed stocks following markets regulator Sebi's clean chit in the Hindenburg case.
The regulator's order, which dismissed allegations of stock manipulation and related-party misuse, has led to optimistic investor sentiment, sending Adani stocks sharply higher for the second day in a row.
Shares of Adani Power jumped 19.99% to hit its upper circuit limit of ₹170.15 apiece on the BSE.
The stock of Adani Total Gas skyrocketed 19.87%, Adani Green Energy zoomed 11.75%, Adani Energy Solutions surged 6.94%, Adani Enterprises Ltd climbed 4.24%, Ambuja Cements rallied 1.43%, Adani Ports went up by 1.17%, NDTV edged higher by 1.12% and ACC (0.30%).
Together, these firms added ₹1,78,598.41 crore in market valuation in two days.
The rally in the stocks came after Sebi on Thursday concluded its investigation, stating that it found no evidence to support the accusations raised by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in early 2023.
On Friday also, Adani group firms ended higher, with Adani Power surging over 12%.