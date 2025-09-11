Foundation for Inclusive Growth, Consumption-Led Economy Laid with GST Cut: Hyundai Motor India MD

As a cornerstone of economic growth and social development, Kim said, "The automotive industry must rise to this challenge." Asserting that India occupies a unique and strategic position in the global transformation, he said, "Under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat frameworks, the automotive sector is emerging as a key driver of self-reliance and global competitiveness." Through a synergy of world-class technology and indigenous engineering talent, India is becoming a global hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing, he added.