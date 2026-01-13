All eyes are on FM Nirmala Sitharaman, with big expectations after she extended the income tax rebate to ₹12 lakh in Budget 2025. X_#@nsitharamanoffc

The Union Budget for 2026–27 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1 (Sunday), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has confirmed. He was responding to a query at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Ahead of the Budget, all eyes are on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with big expectations after she extended the income tax rebate to ₹12 lakh in the last Union Budget. However, after GST rationalisation to support household spending in late 2025, economists see limited headroom for big-ticket announcements.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Jan 2026, 11:15:05 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Centre Plans ₹25,000 Cr Risk Buffer For Infrastructure Funding The Centre is considering setting up a ₹25,000 crore risk guarantee fund to support infrastructure projects, according to a Mint report citing sources. The proposed safety buffer is aimed at easing funding constraints and unlocking stalled projects amid rising delays, cost overruns and elevated borrowing costs. The fund would partially guarantee loans extended by banks and financial institutions, helping reduce lender risk and improve credit flow to the sector. Click Here to Read More

13 Jan 2026, 11:00:29 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Govt Weighs Mega Credit Guarantee for Microfinance NBFCs The Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs is reportedly considering a proposal to roll out a large one-time microfinance credit guarantee scheme for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upcoming Union Budget. The move is aimed at strengthening NBFC–microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) by improving access to bank funding and easing liquidity pressures, while ensuring continued lending to low-income households. According to a report by Mint, the proposed scheme is expected to be larger than the ₹7,500 crore credit guarantee offered during the pandemic and is likely to be managed by the state-run National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC). Click Here to Read More

13 Jan 2026, 10:38:47 am IST Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: How a New Excise Duty Could Hit Oil Companies Stock broking major JM Financial is expecting a possible increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel in the Budget 2026, a key policy move that could significantly risk India's downstream oil marketing companies (OMCs). In its recent reports, the brokerage firm highlighted two main themes, first, that downstream OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) may face fiscal pressure if the government uses excise duty to boost revenue.