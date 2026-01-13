Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Centre Plans ₹25,000 Cr Risk Buffer For Infrastructure Funding
The Centre is considering setting up a ₹25,000 crore risk guarantee fund to support infrastructure projects, according to a Mint report citing sources. The proposed safety buffer is aimed at easing funding constraints and unlocking stalled projects amid rising delays, cost overruns and elevated borrowing costs.
The fund would partially guarantee loans extended by banks and financial institutions, helping reduce lender risk and improve credit flow to the sector.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Govt Weighs Mega Credit Guarantee for Microfinance NBFCs
The Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs is reportedly considering a proposal to roll out a large one-time microfinance credit guarantee scheme for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the upcoming Union Budget. The move is aimed at strengthening NBFC–microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) by improving access to bank funding and easing liquidity pressures, while ensuring continued lending to low-income households.
According to a report by Mint, the proposed scheme is expected to be larger than the ₹7,500 crore credit guarantee offered during the pandemic and is likely to be managed by the state-run National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC).
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: How a New Excise Duty Could Hit Oil Companies
Stock broking major JM Financial is expecting a possible increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel in the Budget 2026, a key policy move that could significantly risk India's downstream oil marketing companies (OMCs).
In its recent reports, the brokerage firm highlighted two main themes, first, that downstream OMCs like Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) may face fiscal pressure if the government uses excise duty to boost revenue.
Budget 2026 Expectations LIVE: Key Demands Ahead of Budget
Ahead of the Budget, attention is firmly on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with expectations running high after the income tax rebate was extended to ₹12 lakh in the last Union Budget. However, following GST rationalisation to support household spending in late 2025, economists see limited headroom for big-ticket announcements.
Experts believe the Budget will prioritise targeted interventions over large, headline-driven capital expenditure. From a market perspective, focus is expected to remain on fiscal and policy support measures, defence, MSMEs, railways and infrastructure, and the transition towards greener growth.