SBI Approves Divestment Of 6% Stake In SBI Funds Management Via IPO

SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said, "Considering SBIFML's sustained strong performance and market leadership over the years, it is considered an opportune time to launch the IPO process. Apart from maximising value realisation for the existing stakeholders, the IPO will create opportunities for the general shareholders, broaden market participation and lead to increased awareness of products to a wider set of potential investors." This will further enhance the public visibility of the company, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading player in the asset management industry, he added.