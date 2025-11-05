RBL Bank Q2 Net Profit Rises 16% to ₹160 Cr

RBL Bank on Wednesday reported a 16% rise in its net profit to ₹160 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.
The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of ₹138 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Its total income increased to ₹1,458 crore during the quarter under review from ₹1,064 crore in the same period of the last year, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank earned an interest income of ₹1,109 crore during the quarter compared to ₹865 crore a year ago.
The net interest income (NII) improved to ₹424 crore from ₹367 crore in the second quarter of the previous year, registering a 15% growth.
Its operating profit increased by 39% to ₹279 crore in Q2 FY26 from ₹200 crore in Q2 FY25.
With regard to asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 1.81% of the gross loans by the end of September 2025 from 1.68% a year ago.
However, net NPAs or bad loans declined 0.52% from 0.69% at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.