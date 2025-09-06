OpenAI to Launch AI-Powered Jobs Platform in 2026, Certify 10 million Americans by 2030

Competition & Corporate Ties

The move puts OpenAI in direct competition with LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional network, which already deploys AI features to match talent and offers learning content. The platforms’ rivalry is complicated by OpenAI’s broader ties to Microsoft: the two firms cooperate commercially while sometimes describing each other as competitors in areas such as search and advertising. OpenAI also has a tangled investor history with figures such as Reid Hoffman, a LinkedIn co-founder who was an early OpenAI investor and left the company’s board in 2023 to avoid conflicts.