Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Display: First Consumer Smart Glasses with Built-In Screen

Meta launches Ray-Ban Display and Oakley Meta Vanguard smart glasses with on-device AI
Ray-Ban Display $799 (Sept 30); Oakley Meta Vanguard $499 (Oct 21) availability
Integrated display, wristband gestures, cameras; Oakley targets athletes, Garmin and Strava integrations
Meta on Wednesday introduced its first consumer-ready smart glasses with an integrated display, the Ray-Ban Display, as it pushes deeper into wearables and on-device AI.
The Ray-Ban Display places a small digital screen in the right lens for tasks such as notifications, photos and basic overlays, and ships with a sensor-packed wristband that lets wearers respond to calls and messages with gestures.
Meta said the devices include cameras, hands-free controls, live-streaming and its AI assistant for translation and other features. Oakley Meta Vanguard targets athletes with integrations for fitness platforms such as Garmin and Strava and promises up to nine hours of battery life.
Availability & Pricing
The Ray-Ban Display will be offered in select markets starting September 30, 2025, at $799; Oakley Meta Vanguard arrives on October 21, 2025, at $499; upgraded Ray-Ban frames without a display start at $379. Meta said the products will roll out through retail and online channels.
Meta’s new glasses are a visible attempt to stake out the next consumer computing platform beyond phones. Whether they move the needle commercially, or are primarily a long-term strategic play to build hardware, data and software expertise, will depend on software polish, developer support and whether consumers embrace the utility of AI in a frame-sized device.
Meta Connect Presentation
The product demos at Meta’s Connect developer event were not flawless, CEO Mark Zuckerberg fumbled a live call during the presentation, underscoring that software and services still lag hardware progress.
Zuckerberg framed glasses as “the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence,” arguing they let users remain present while accessing AI capabilities that enhance memory, senses and communication.
Analysts and investors greeted the launch with guarded interest. Industry watchers do not expect the Display to be an immediate blockbuster but see it as a step toward Meta’s longer-term eyewear strategy, including a higher-end “Orion” product targeted for 2027.
Meta’s Reality Labs, the division behind the hardware push, has absorbed heavy losses, the unit reported a $4.5 billion loss in the second quarter on roughly $370 million in revenue, a reminder that wearables remain a costly, long-term bet.
Market Context & Forecasts
Market research cited by Meta and analysts shows the smart-glasses/AR headset category is still nascent but growing: forecasts point to stronger shipments over the next 18 months as more firms introduce display and display-less devices.
Meta highlighted its existing Ray-Ban frames, made with EssilorLuxottica, as a leading seller in the segment and said the new products expand its consumer roadmap from lifestyle frames to performance and display devices.
The launch comes as Meta faces scrutiny over content moderation and child safety on its platforms, with recent reports and whistleblower claims raising questions about AI chatbots and research priorities. Those concerns add a regulatory and reputational overlay to any expansion of always-on, sensor-equipped wearables.