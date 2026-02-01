  1. home
  2. Videos
  3. Budget terms simplified a beginners guide to union budget

WATCH | Budget Terms Simplified: A Beginner’s Guide to Union Budget

Budget terms explained simply. A beginner-friendly guide to Union Budget terminology, fiscal deficit, taxes, spending, and more.

Tanvi Gupta
Tanvi Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement