Uber Launches Uber Direct on ONDC in Bengaluru, Adds Metro Ticketing on its App

Quick Commerce Race

The entry of Uber Direct brings another deep-pocketed player into India’s hotly contested last-mile and quick-commerce logistics market, putting it head-to-head with specialised providers such as Shadowfax, Delhivery and Porter. Analysts say the last-mile space, driven by instant-grocery and quick commerce, could be a multi-billion-dollar opportunity over the next decade, and Uber’s plug-and-play model on ONDC could pressure incumbents on price and scale if rolled out nationally.