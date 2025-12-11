  1. home
Uber Launches Uber Direct on ONDC in Bengaluru, Adds Metro Ticketing on its App

Ride-hailer turns its two-wheeler fleet into a plug-and-play B2B logistics layer for merchants; grocery fulfilment starts with Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh, food merchants to follow

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Uber ONDC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uber launched Uber Direct, a B2B logistics service for businesses, integrated with ONDC in Bengaluru

  • The service utilizes Uber's bike fleet to power last-mile delivery for partners like Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh

  • Uber Direct acts as a plug-and-play logistics engine, fulfilling orders placed on a seller's app without direct customer interaction until delivery

Uber has expanded its India offerings beyond passenger rides and consumer delivery by launching Uber Direct, a B2B logistics service on the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The service went live in Bengaluru on Wednesday and is already powering grocery fulfillment for partners including Zepto and KPN Farm Fresh. Under the model, logistics stay invisible to end customers, orders placed on a seller’s app or website are fulfilled by Uber Direct, with buyers interacting with Uber only at the point of delivery.

The company has also introduced metro ticketing for Bengaluru’s Namma Metro through ONDC, extending integrations it has already rolled out in other cities and pushing the Uber app toward becoming a unified mobility and commerce hub. Uber said more metro tie-ups and additional city launches for Uber Direct are planned for 2026.

Quick Commerce Race

The entry of Uber Direct brings another deep-pocketed player into India’s hotly contested last-mile and quick-commerce logistics market, putting it head-to-head with specialised providers such as Shadowfax, Delhivery and Porter. Analysts say the last-mile space, driven by instant-grocery and quick commerce, could be a multi-billion-dollar opportunity over the next decade, and Uber’s plug-and-play model on ONDC could pressure incumbents on price and scale if rolled out nationally.

Uber India president Prabhjeet Singh framed Bengaluru as a logical testbed for deeper ONDC integration, calling the city “a playground for innovation” and signalling broader ambitions to “Go anywhere, Get anything.” ONDC leaders said the partnership shows the promise of interoperable digital commerce to give sellers standardised logistics choices. Uber’s approach keeps the consumer experience seamless while opening an enterprise channel that could be monetised differently from its consumer products.

