Krieya Raises ₹7Cr in Funding From Sauce, Riverwalk Holdings

Beauty and personal care start-up Krieya Beauty & Wellness has raised ₹7 crore in a round led by Sauce Ventures. The round which was co lead by Riverwalk Holdings, also saw the participation from Aneesh Sheth, founder of Dr. Sheth’s.
The company is gearing up to introduce its debut brand in Q3 FY26, centred on specialised haircare. It has been created using insights from a research community of over 500 consumers. The fresh capital will be directed towards launch preparations, expanding research efforts, and strengthening product development to transform India’s haircare landscape.
Ahead of the fundraise, Siddharth Sharma, Founder & CEO, Krieya said “Most mature global beauty markets such as Korea and Japan are dominated by local brands that deeply understand their consumers, and invest in not only marketing, but R&D to deliver superior outcomes. As the Indian BPC market matures, we intend to lead this change and build premium science driven brands across the Beauty, Personal Care and Wellness Categories”
Zoeb Ali Khan, VP at Sauce added, “We are bullish on Beauty & Personal Care as a category in India, and see premiumisation through local players as a clear trend across multiple categories in Beauty. Krieya’s focus on building premium brands as well as R&D with proprietary formulations is what convinced us to invest.”
For context, Sharma spent 5 years at Honasa Consumer prior to Krieya. This comes amid a growing emphasis on premiumisation in the beauty segment. A report by Kearney and LUXASIA projects India’s luxury beauty market to reach $1.6 billion by 2028 and $4 billion by 2035. This is driven by rising income and broader economic growth.