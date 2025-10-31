Why Investors Prefer Flexi-Caps Over Thematic Funds in Volatile Markets - Explained

Indian stock market has been volatile this year, but flexi-cap funds are in the spotlight as they combine adaptability with long-term discipline. These funds invest across large, mid, and small-cap companies, which gives fund managers the flexibility to shift allocations as market reacts. The flexi-cap segment has crossed the ₹5 lakh crore mark in assets under management (AUM) as of 30 September 2025, topping out at roughly ₹5.07 lakh crore.