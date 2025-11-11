Kae Capital’s Maiden Fund Sees Multi-Bagger Returns from Porter, HealthKart

Two of Kae’s earliest investments Porter and HealthKart have together returned its Fund I multiple times over through recent secondary transactions. Porter alone has returned more than twice the fund’s value, while HealthKart has returned the fund on its own, with more value yet to be realised. As of September 2023, Kae’s India vehicle from Fund I has fully exited with a 3.6x DPI (Distributions to Paid-In Capital), while its overseas vehicle is on track to deliver over 5x DPI, one of the best maiden fund performances by a homegrown VC firm.