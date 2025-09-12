Auto Industry Bodies Call for Closer Cooperation With Govt to Secure Critical Raw Materials

In her address at the annual session of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), she said, "Critical raw materials, the availability of rare earth magnets, semiconductors and battery inputs is becoming a strategic issue that requires national focus." Marwah further said,"We stand at crossroads where opportunities are immense but challenges are daunting to allude to, some of them, geopolitical volatility, trade wars, tariff escalations, export restrictions are all redefining the supply chain." Going forward, Marwah said,"I see closer government partnerships to secure critical raw materials, deepen international alliances for access to newer markets and strengthen our industry's overall competitiveness." Expressing similar views, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Shailesh Chandra said supply chains must go beyond cost efficiency to become agile, diversified and capable of withstanding disruptions.