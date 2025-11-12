SoftBank-Backed Juspay Turns Profitable with ₹62 Cr in FY25

Juspay turns profitable with ₹62 crore in FY25
Its revenue up 48% as global expansion boosts scale
The fintech's transaction volume and TPV see record growth
SoftBank-backed fintech start-up Juspay swung to profitability in the financial year 2025. The company reported a net profit of ₹62 crore in FY25, making a shift from a net loss of ₹97 crore in the previous fiscal year. The company’s net revenue rose 48% to ₹514 crore as compared to ₹347 crore a year earlier.
During the same year, the company’s daily transaction volume grew from 175 million to over 300 million, with annualised total payment volume (TPV) rising 150% from $400 billion to $1 billion at present.
The company has attributed the growth to the addition of several leading merchants and banks to its global network, such as Agoda, Amadeus, HSBC, Tiket, Zurich Insurance, etc. It has expanded its international presence with new offices across the US, Europe, APAC, and LATAM.
“Our continued growth underscores the strength of our products, people, and partnerships. We achieved profitability while expanding our global footprint and strengthening key partnerships,” said Sheetal Lalwani, cofounder and COO of Juspay.
He added that the company will continue to invest on building secure, interoperable, and next-gen infrastructure that powers seamless experiences for enterprises, banks, and consumers alike.
The company has strengthened its partnerships with Amazon, Flipkart, Google, Swiggy, Zepto, and others. In FY26, its key focus areas include AI-led innovation, agentic commerce, and global expansion.
Juspay acts as a technology layer behing checkout systems for major e-commerce, fintech, food delivery, and ride-hailing companies. It directs transactions to aggregators to reduce payment failures. The company earns a small fee on each transaction.
Founded in 2012 by engineers Sheetal Lalwani, Vimal Kumar, and former cofounder Ramanathan RV (who exited in 2019), the company now partners with over 500 global enterprises. It operates across India, North America, Africa, the Gulf, and Southeast Asia, and recently built a team in Brazil to explore links between India’s UPI and Brazil’s Pix network.
In April 2025, Juspay raised $60 million in a Kedaara Capital-led round, joined by SoftBank and Accel, valuing the fintech at $900 million. To date, it has secured about $100 million in total funding.
Companies like PhonePe, Cashfree and Razorpay have moved away from third-party connections to establish direct integrations of their platform with merchants.