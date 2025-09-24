  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Investors
  4. Duro capital launches onshore fund secures 200cr first close for india focused equity strategy

Investors

Duro Capital Launches Onshore Fund, Secures ₹200cr First Close for India-Focused Equity Strategy

New Category III AIF targets at least ₹1,000 crore to back concentrated portfolio of listed Indian companies

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nishchay Goel, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Duro Capital
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Duro Capital launches Duro Opportunities Fund, India onshore vehicle; first close ₹200 crore

  • Category III AIF (SEBI-registered) targets ₹1,000 crore raise from family offices

  • Fund targets publicly traded Indian companies via concentrated 20–25 stock portfolio

  • Investment process emphasises high-conviction stock picking, lean factory-style research, manager alignment

Duro Capital, the India-focused investment manager that until now deployed capital into Indian markets via its global funds, has launched its first India onshore vehicle, the Duro Opportunities Fund, and secured a first close of more than ₹200 crore, the firm said.

The Category III Alternative Investment Fund, registered with SEBI in July, is targeting an initial raise of at least ₹1,000 crore from select Indian family offices.

The fund will invest in publicly traded Indian companies with no preset limits on market capitalisation or sectors, giving the team flexibility to pursue opportunities across the listed-equity universe. Duro plans to build a concentrated portfolio of roughly 20–25 high-conviction names, a strategy the firm says has historically driven strong outperformance and alpha versus Indian benchmarks.

Related Content
Related Content
Why Rapido Exit and Instamart Slump Sale Matter for Swiggy – Explained - null
Why Rapido Exit and Instamart Slump Sale Matter for Swiggy – Explained

BY Alka Jain

Factory-Style Investment Process

Nishchay Goel, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Duro Capital, described the firm’s approach as a “time-tested, three-pillar investment framework” backed by a rigorous, repeatable process designed to limit errors and avoid chasing short-term market fads.

“This disciplined approach minimizes errors, curbs the temptation to chase ‘flavour-of-the-day’ ideas, and keeps the entire team focused on our singular objective of owning businesses capable of compounding earnings at ~25% over our Fund’s holding period,” he said.

Goel emphasised Duro’s track record managing foreign institutional capital in Indian equities over the past 15 years, noting both its offshore long-short and long-only strategies have materially outperformed domestic benchmarks.

He added the firm has a “significant part” of its own capital invested alongside external investors and a fee structure that aligns manager and investor outcomes.

Temporary staff services is still taxed at 18% GST - null
How High GST on Temporary Staffing May Push Workers to Take Up Informal Jobs

BY Parth Singh

Lean & Agile Operations

Duro says its investment workflows borrow principles from world-class manufacturing, lean, agile and error-proofing techniques, to reduce human bias and ensure only the highest-conviction opportunities pass through its funnel.

The firm argues that embedding structure, iteration and transparency into decision-making improves consistency and reduces lapses in execution.

Duro Capital Management LLP is an India-focused investment manager and the investment manager of the Duro Opportunities Fund, a Category III AIF registered with SEBI. The firm follows a fundamental, research-driven approach aimed at long-term capital appreciation by investing in fairly priced businesses with defensible competitive positions undergoing structural change.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×