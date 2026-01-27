Ex-Top 100 Long-Short: A Practical Case For SIF Equity Strategies

An Ex-Top 100 Long-Short SIF seeks to address these challenges in three ways. First, it aims to generate returns in both rising and falling markets by taking long positions in fundamentally attractive mid- and small-cap stocks, while shorting those that appear overvalued or structurally weak. Second, the use of multiple strategies: stock selection, valuation arbitrage, and tactical hedging, helps diversify sources of return rather than relying on a single market direction. Third, controlled short exposure can dampen portfolio volatility, improving risk-adjusted outcomes over a full market cycle.