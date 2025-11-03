India’s Top Digital Marketing Agency, Techmagnate Wins Double Honours At Pitch Finovate BFSI Marketing Awards 2025

Techmagnate, India’s top digital marketing agency, has added two prestigious wins to its growing list of accolades at the 3rd Edition of the Pitch Finovate BFSI Marketing Awards 2025.

The Pitch Finovate BFSI Marketing Awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas in the BFSI and Fintech sectors. By recognising pioneers and changemakers, the awards aim to inspire brands to stay ahead of the curve and unlock their full potential.

Competing against some of the most impactful campaigns in the BFSI space, Techmagnate stood out by securing wins in the following categories:

Gold for the Most Effective SEO-Driven, Programmatic Marketing Campaign for Bajaj Finserv Mutual Funds.

Bronze for the Most Effective Online Lead Generation Campaign for Bajaj Finserv Mutual Funds.

The wins underscore Techmagnate’s proven ability to drive measurable growth for BFSI brands, for whom building trust and ensuring ROI are equally vital. As a leading BFSI digital marketing agency, Techmagnate combines expertise in SEO, content strategy, and programmatic campaigns to deliver results that matter.

These outcomes underline Techmagnate’s expertise in creating scalable marketing solutions for the BFSI industry.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder of Techmagnate, said: “These wins are a proud moment for us at Techmagnate. They celebrate the creativity and hard work of our team, and the trust our clients place in us. Success like this reaffirms our belief that great results are built on teamwork and trust. We’re excited to keep building on this momentum.”

About Techmagnate

Headquartered in New Delhi, Techmagnate is India’s leading digital marketing agency, offering comprehensive services including Enterprise SEO, Content Marketing, App Store Optimization (ASO), Local and Hyperlocal SEO, Pay Per Click (PPC) advertising, AI SEO and Large Language Model (LLM) SEO.

Techmagnate has been consistently recognised for its excellence in digital marketing with multiple wins across leading industry platforms. The agency has earned accolades at other notable industry events such as the Inkspell Awards, Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards, E4M Maverick Awards, and Finnex Awards for delivering impactful campaigns across BFSI and Healthcare.

The agency partners with leading brands in BFSI, Healthcare, e-commerce, automotive, and other sectors to strengthen their online presence and drive measurable growth. With a strong focus on AI-led SEO, Techmagnate continues to set new standards for Digital Excellence in India.

For more information, visit www.techmagnate.com