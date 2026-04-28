Prime Cable Industries Limited Reports 66 Percent Revenue Growth In FY26; Secures Largest-Ever Order

Record order win further enhancing near-term visibility:

Building on the Q4 momentum, the Company has secured a ₹32.0 crore domestic order, the largest in its history. The order has been awarded by a reputed private sector EPC contractor for the supply of:

High Tension (HT) cables, Low Tension Aerial Bunched (LT AB) cables and covered conductors

These products will be deployed in projects executed for a State Electricity Board (SEB) in India, with execution scheduled over the next six months.

Including the above order, the Company’s order book stands at ₹217.0 crores as on April 22, 2026, reflecting sustained order inflow momentum.

About Prime Cable Industries Limited:

Prime Cable Industries Limited (“Prime Cable” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of wires and cables, with over 17 years of operating experience. The Company offers a diversified product portfolio including low voltage control cables, power cables, aerial bunched cables, instrumentation cables, housing wires, and conductors, catering to a wide range of end-user industries. It’s customer base includes EPC contractors, electricity boards, public sector undertakings involved in power generation, transmission and distribution, as well as sectors such as oil & gas, mining, steel, real estate, and electrical panel manufacturers. The Company manufactures and markets its products under the brands “PRIMECAB” and “RENUFO”, and is certified by ISO and BIS, reflecting its adherence to quality and manufacturing standards.

Note: Revenue numbers presented above are provisional and unaudited and are subject to audit. The order of ₹37.8 crore announced on April 22, 2026, is inclusive of GST. The corresponding basic value (excluding GST) has been considered in the reported order book and order win figures in this press release.

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