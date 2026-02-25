Clean-Tech Industry Presents Vision for India–UK Green Corridor to President Murmu

Delegation met President Murmu to outline Green Corridor vision.
Platform aims to accelerate industrial decarbonisation and clean mobility.
India Exchange 2026 to formalise cross-border implementation roadmap.
A delegation of senior leaders across metals and mining, energy, clean mobility, circularity, finance and clean tech sectors from India, the UK and Europe, led by Padma Bhushan Rajashree Birla, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 23 to brief her on the intent of the upcoming India Exchange 2026.
Implementation Strategy Briefed
A presentation outlining actionable pathways to operationalise the Green Corridor was also presented during the meeting to move beyond dialogue to implementation of lighthouse projects, cross-border alliances and commercially viable collaborations between businesses in India and the UK/Europe.
Elaborating the importance of the dialogue, Rajashree Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, stated in the news release, “The Green Corridor represents a strategic bridge between India and the UK/Europe enabling businesses to co-create solutions, mobilise capital and technology, and unlock new markets while delivering measurable climate and societal impact. By leveraging the expertise of our alliance ecosystem, we are committed to identifying opportunities that align commercial success with meaningful, measurable impact for a shared future.”
Satish Pai, MD of Hindalco Industries, mentioned in the news release, “The Green Corridor represents a shift from high-level strategy to practical, industrial-scale action. By bringing together leaders from across the value chain, we aim to build the operational bridges necessary to scale breakthrough technologies and decarbonise our industries at pace.”
The delegation convened to advance the vision of the India–UK/Europe Green Corridor, a first-of-its-kind cross-geography platform designed to accelerate industrial decarbonisation, clean mobility, circular economy solutions and sustainable trade through partnerships, technology transfer and catalytic capital flows.
Green Corridor Initiative Takes Centre Stage
The Green Corridor initiative gains urgency in the context of recently concluded free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK/Europe, creating a historic window to align trade expansion with sustainability outcomes and resilient supply chains.
The delegation included senior leaders from organisations such as Aditya Birla Group, Hindalco, Ultratech, Thermax, Volvo Group, Bayer CropScience, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Xynteo, Leon Capital and Origination Foundation.
The India Exchange 2026, convened by Xynteo and supported by the Aditya Birla Group, will serve as the mobilisation platform to define the Corridor’s priorities, governance structure and initial collaborative projects across industrial decarbonisation, clean mobility and circular economy. The Exchange will also catalyse partnerships to unlock capital, technology and market access required to scale sustainable growth between the regions.
The two-day India Exchange 2026, held on February 24 and 25 in New Delhi, brought together over 180 business leaders from diverse sectors to work on complex systemic challenges through a collaborative platform on purposeful growth strategies and to formalise the roadmap for the India–UK/Europe Green Corridor as a long-term coalition for sustainable impact and value creation.