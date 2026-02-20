How India-EU FTA Fires Up India’s Sustainability Priorities

The joint ambition to pursue collaboration on sustainability, resilient supply chains, clean energy, climate and related issues – is based on the evidence of existing collaboration between the two partners, not just limited to the Government agencies but also businesses and related industry stakeholders on both sides. Even as the global axis spins precariously, the two partners remain steadfast to meet challenges of economic security while investing equal attention on climate change, supply chain resilience, energy transition, sustainable livelihoods, sustainable finance among others.

Indian Businesses Advancing Climate Commitments

Currently, there are over 6,000 EU businesses in India and over 1,500 Indian businesses in the European Union. To help achieve the anticipated outcomes of the Joint Agenda, both EU and India businesses will have to continue to play an important role. For the last few years, we have been assessing EU and Indian businesses and stakeholders’ interest and experience in collaborating on sustainability, climate, resilient supply chains, etc., issues and found: