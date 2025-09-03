Indian Cities Emerge as Clean Energy Powerhouses, Advancing Solar & Sustainability Efforts, Says Report

Beyond the WRI India report, Indian cities are actively adopting various initiatives to push the country’s clean energy transition. According to TOI, Guntur has inaugurated a 150 kWp solar power plant at the DRM office, aiming to reduce CO2 emissions and bolster sustainability. In Rajasthan, Indraprasthan Gas Ltd (IGL) has collaborated with the state utility to establish a solar power project, expanding its green energy footprint, reported ET. Moreover, Chhattisgarh has called upon international investments in green energy and electric vehicle infrastructure, fostering job creation and skill development. These initiatives highlight how important cities are to achieving India's renewable energy targets.