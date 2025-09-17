India Tests Geothermal Energy With Five Pilot Projects, Says MNRE Secretary

Speaking to reporters, Sarangi said the projects are testing a range of technologies. In Rajasthan, Vedanta and Indian Institute of Technology Madras are attempting to generate electricity from deep oil wells. In Arunachal Pradesh, geothermal heat is being used to warm an army base. Osmania University in Hyderabad is studying its use in cooling systems, while Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is mapping shallow geothermal potential nationwide. A fifth project is demonstrating how solar and geothermal power can be combined to produce electricity.