Maize Leads ESY 2024-25 Feedstock Mix Amid Structural Shift

Maize accounts for nearly half of India’s ethanol supply.
Grain-based feedstocks dominate with 69 percent share overall.
Maize cultivation expands amid sustainability and productivity gains nationwide.
Maize has emerged as the primary driver of India’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, with cumulative supplies reaching approximately 1,039 crore litres against a contracted volume of 1,163 crore litres, reflecting an overall 89% fulfillment.
The data highlights the Grain-based feedstocks accounted for 718 crore litres, representing nearly 69% of total ethanol supplied, while sugarcane-based feedstocks contributed 321 crore litres, or about 31% of total volumes.
Maize Another Reliable Biofuel
According to the latest data shared by AIDA, maize now contributes a staggering 48% to 51% of the total ethanol supply. This is a significant structural shift from previous years where sugarcane-based feedstocks dominated the market. Out of the total ethanol allocated for the current cycle, maize-based production has seen unprecedented growth, supported by favorable government policies and increased procurement prices (₹71.86 per litre for maize-based ethanol).
Contributions from other grain sources, including damaged food grains and surplus grains, alongside sugarcane juice, B-heavy molasses, and C-heavy molasses, continue to provide a balanced feedstock mix.
Maize Emerges as a Sustainable Crop
According to an Economic Times report published on January 27, 2026, India primarily cultivates rice and wheat, both of which are water-intensive crops to meet its foodgrain needs. While the country has achieved nearly achieved full potential in these crops, maize is emerging as a more sustainable alternative to rice due to its lower water requirement.
The cultivated area under maize in the country has expanded to 120.9 lakh ha in 2024-25 from 74.3 lakh ha in 2004-05, while production grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-7% since 2014 and accelerated to around 12% in 2024-25, largely on the back of yield improvements, as per data from the ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research.
Going forward, he says, growth in maize output is expected to be driven mainly by further gains in productivity, supported by coordinated efforts among farmers, agricultural scientists, and both public and private sector stakeholders. Mangi Lal Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General (DG), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) told Economic Times that public-sector agricultural research has played a commendable role in driving recent productivity gains through improved hybrids, agronomic practices and extension support.