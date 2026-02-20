Maize Leads ESY 2024-25 Feedstock Mix Amid Structural Shift

The cultivated area under maize in the country has expanded to 120.9 lakh ha in 2024-25 from 74.3 lakh ha in 2004-05, while production grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6-7% since 2014 and accelerated to around 12% in 2024-25, largely on the back of yield improvements, as per data from the ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research.