  1. home
  2. Planet
  3. Industry
  4. Crompton bags 445 cr nredcap solar rooftop tender in andhra pradesh

Industry

Crompton Bags ₹445-Cr NREDCAP Solar Rooftop Tender in Andhra Pradesh

Crompton has secured a ₹445 crore solar rooftop tender from NREDCAP in Andhra Pradesh to expand its renewable energy footprint.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Crompton Bags ₹445-Cr NREDCAP Solar Rooftop Tender in Andhra Pradesh
info_icon

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Friday said it has received a tender of Rs 445.03 crore from NREDCAP for providing solar rooftop system under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna.

In a regulatory filing, CGCEL said the Rs 445-crore tender has been awarded by New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) to solarize over 40,000 households with 2 KW on-grid rooftop systems in Andhra Pradesh.

"The company has received a letter of award from NREDCAP for EPC contracts for design, engineering, supply, installation, testing & commissioning and O&M for five years, it said.

The 77.40 MWp Grid involves design, engineering, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of a 2KW solar rooftop system.

Crompton will solarise 38,699 SC & ST consumers, through a utility-led aggregation model in AP DISCOMs under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, it said.

The company expects to execute this order in approximately six months.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×