Germany Pledges €1.3 Bn to India for Sustainable Development, Urban Mobility & Renewable Energy Cooperation

Emphasising about the unique nature of the GSDP cooperation between the two countries, Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India told ANI, “Our negotiations under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership are serious in purpose but deeply rewarding, because they take place with partners we know well and value greatly. Germany has no partnership quite like the GSDP with any other country (apart from India), its scale, its ambition and its spirit of equal collaboration make it truly unique. It is not traditional development cooperation; it is two mature nations working together to find solutions to the most pressing challenges of our time. I am very pleased that we were able to conclude the negotiations efficiently, and I look forward to the important work we will take forward together in the coming year.”