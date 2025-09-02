Punjab Floods Claim 29 Lives, PM Modi Assures Full Support Amid Ongoing Relief Operations

Punjab floods claim 29 lives across 12 worst-hit districts, authorities report.
PM Modi speaks to Chief Minister Mann, pledges immediate relief and support.
Governor Kataria reviews relief operations, directs officials for timely aid delivery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the evening of September 1, to inquire about the flood situation and assured him of every support needed, soon after returning to Delhi from the SCO Summit in China.
"Immediately after landing in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the situation due to heavy rain and flooding in Punjab. He has assured him of all help and support to the state," an official told PTI.
This move comes after the state experienced its worst floods since 1988, claiming nearly 29 lives in 12 worst-affected districts this year.
Casualties and Affected Districts
According to the Punjab government data collated from August 1 to September 1, the swelling rivers and rivulets due to heavy rain in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir led to the death of six people in Pathankot district due to the swollen Ravi river, three each in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar and Barnala districts.
The deluge claimed the lives of one person each in Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Mohali and Sangrur districts.
Meanwhile, three people were reported missing in Pathankot district since the flash floods hit the area last week.
“The data related to deaths has been compiled on the basis of reports received from the district headquarters. It includes those died due to electrocution, house collapse incidents and drowning due to flooding in affected areas,” a senior state government official told HT.
About 2.56 lakh people have been largely impacted due to the floods, with the highest 1.45 lakh population in Gurdaspur district, where 321 villages are affected, according to the flood bulletin released by the government, as cited by HT.
It is followed by 35,000 people in 88 villages of Amritsar district, 24,015 people in Ferozepur district’s 76 villages, 21,562 people in Fazilka’s 72 villages, 15,053 people in 82 villages of Pathankot district, 5,650 people in 115 villages of Kapurthala district and 1,152 people in Hoshiarpur’s 94 villages.
Government Response and Relief Measures
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a meeting on September 2 with officials of the Ferozepur district administration to review the flood situation in the border district, officials told PTI.
Kataria, who began his visit to the flood-hit districts from Ferozepur, discussed the relief and rehabilitation measures underway for the affected families, and directed officials to ensure timely assistance and effective coordination in all flood-hit areas of the district.
Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh attended the meeting.
Later in the day, Kataria will visit Tarn Taran, on September 3, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, and the next day, Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib, officials told PTI.
The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
About 12 districts, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, have been hit by the floods.
(With inputs from PTI.)