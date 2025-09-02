Punjab Floods Claim 29 Lives, PM Modi Assures Full Support Amid Ongoing Relief Operations

Casualties and Affected Districts

According to the Punjab government data collated from August 1 to September 1, the swelling rivers and rivulets due to heavy rain in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir led to the death of six people in Pathankot district due to the swollen Ravi river, three each in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Mansa, Rupnagar and Barnala districts.