Circularity

IREDA Raises ₹453 Crore Via Perpetual Bonds

The issue drew strong investor interest, with total bids worth ₹1,343 crore against the base size of ₹100 crore and a Green-Shoe option of ₹400 crore

P
PTI
Updated on:
IREDA
Summary

  • IREDA has raised ₹453 crore through issuance of perpetual bonds.

  • The issue received bids worth ₹1,343 crore against a base size of ₹100 crore and a green-shoe option of ₹400 crore, oversubscribed 2.69 times.

  • Bonds were issued at an annual coupon rate of 7.70%.

  • This was IREDA’s second perpetual bond issue, aimed at strengthening its Tier-I capital.

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Thursday said it has raised ₹453 crore through issuance of perpetual bonds.

The issue drew strong investor interest, with total bids worth ₹1,343 crore against the base size of ₹100 crore and a Green-Shoe option of ₹400 crore, a company statement said.

This resulted in oversubscription by 2.69 times, reflecting growing confidence in IREDA’s role as a leading financier of India’s renewable energy sector, it said further.

Related Content

According to the statement, IREDA has raised ₹453 crore at 7.70% per annum through its second issue of Perpetual Bonds, marking a significant step in strengthening its capital base for financing green energy projects.

IREDA Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said, "These bonds will strengthen our Tier-I Capital and help scale up renewable energy financing, accelerating India’s transition to a greener and more sustainable future.”

