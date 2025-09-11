IREDA Raises ₹453 Crore Via Perpetual Bonds

IREDA has raised ₹453 crore through issuance of perpetual bonds.
State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) on Thursday said it has raised ₹453 crore through issuance of perpetual bonds.
The issue drew strong investor interest, with total bids worth ₹1,343 crore against the base size of ₹100 crore and a Green-Shoe option of ₹400 crore, a company statement said.
This resulted in oversubscription by 2.69 times, reflecting growing confidence in IREDA’s role as a leading financier of India’s renewable energy sector, it said further.
According to the statement, IREDA has raised ₹453 crore at 7.70% per annum through its second issue of Perpetual Bonds, marking a significant step in strengthening its capital base for financing green energy projects.
IREDA Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said, "These bonds will strengthen our Tier-I Capital and help scale up renewable energy financing, accelerating India’s transition to a greener and more sustainable future.”