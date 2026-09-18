How India’s Hiring Model Is Creating Its Own Skills Shortage

The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, launched in 2016, was designed to scale this model by sharing stipend costs and encouraging broader participation. The intent is clear, but the outcomes remain uneven yet again. In 2024–25, about 985,000 apprentices were enrolled under the scheme. But only around 581,000 completed their training, while more than 349,000 dropped out. In a labour market where close to 10 million young people enter the workforce each year, this remains far from sufficient.