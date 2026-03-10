The Inference | AI Threatens to Disrupt The Social Contract of Internships

As the AI story plays in real time and every big and small announcement leads to endless debates, neither optimists nor pessimists are getting it right. In its transitional phase, AI may have been disruptive, but like every technological advancement that came before it, it will have net positive value contribution, believes Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce, South Asia. "We need to have the mindset that everything we are doing is probably going to change," she says.