Voltas Q2 Profit Down 76.3 % to ₹ 31.5 Cr

Commenting on the results, its Managing Director Mukundan Menon C P said, “The second quarter of FY26 was marked by external challenges, but our fundamentals remain strong. The GST reduction and upcoming BEE efficiency transition will unlock pent-up consumer demand in the upcoming quarters." In the first half (H1) of FY26, Voltas' total consolidated income stood at ₹ 6,432.58 crore, a decline of 16.73 %.