Praxis Home Retail Posts ₹81 Cr Q2 Profit after Turnaround

Ashish Bhutda, CEO and Whole-Time Director, said in the statement, “This quarter’s record profit and our debt-free status are major achievements. They confirm that our strategic and operational changes are working. With strong new management, improved governance, and committed shareholders, we are ready to unlock our full potential and deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders.” Praxis Home Retails Limited is a leading player in India's organised home retail sector, focused on making high-quality, contemporary home furnishings, décor, and lifestyle products accessible to consumers across the country.