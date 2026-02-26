US May Raise Global Tariffs to 15% or Higher, Says USTR Jamieson Greer

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday that the US global tariff rate for some countries will go up to 15% or higher from the newly imposed 10%, Reuters reported. Greer did not specify any trading partner or give further details. As per reports, Greer told the media that US President Donald Trump and his team do not intend to increase duties on Chinese goods above the current level, as Trump is planning to visit China in the upcoming weeks.