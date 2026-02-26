US May Raise Global Tariffs to 15% or Higher, Says USTR Jamieson Greer

US may raise global tariff rate from 10% to 15% or higher, says USTR Jamieson Greer.
No escalation planned on China; administration to “stick to the deal” ahead of Trump’s visit.
White House exploring Section 122 and Section 301 tools after Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday that the US global tariff rate for some countries will go up to 15% or higher from the newly imposed 10%, Reuters reported. Greer did not specify any trading partner or give further details. As per reports, Greer told the media that US President Donald Trump and his team do not intend to increase duties on Chinese goods above the current level, as Trump is planning to visit China in the upcoming weeks.
"Right now, we have the 10% tariff. It'll go up to 15(%) for some, and then it may go higher for others, and I think it will be in line with the types of tariffs we've been seeing," Greer said.
He also said the White House was mulling over a proclamation to raise the temporary tariffs to 15% ‘where appropriate,’ adding that it would ‘accommodate’ countries that have trade deals, but did not provide details.
The US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs last week, following which Trump initially announced a blanket 10% tariff, shortly raising it to 15% globally.
The interim trade agreement (ITA) concluded between New Delhi and Washington has been put on hold as officials await further clarity. Negotiations for a broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have also been postponed.
Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Greer said that the administration wanted to make sure that it pursues proper legal processes for the increase. “Any time we put on a tariff, we are going to have foreign interests who want to bring it down. So people are going to sue us.”
The Trump administration plans to replace the tariff framework struck down by the Supreme Court with new duties, including temporary tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, Greer said.
The 10% tariff rate under Section 122 took effect on Tuesday. Greer said probes into unfair trade practices under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 would also be considered in the replacement efforts, targeting specific countries that discriminate against US tech firms, subsidize rice, seafood, and other goods, build excess industrial capacity, and use forced labor in supply chains.
Section 301, addressing unfair trade practices, can be used against Chinese goods, as several US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, have repeatedly raised concerns over excess industrial capacity with Chinese officials.
"We don't intend to escalate beyond" rates that are currently in place. "We intend to really stick to the deal that we have with them,” Greer said when asked whether Trump’s team plans to impose steeper tariffs on Chinese goods.