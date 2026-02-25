Gut Clinic Secures $1 Mn Seed Funding, Plans 20 Plus Centres In Medium Term

Gut Clinic raises $1mn to expand digestive-care centres.
India faces 70mn lifestyle-linked gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders.
Clinic to build outpatient-led model with diagnostics and day-care support.
Planned expansion beyond Delhi NCR to 20+ centres across northern India.
Gut Clinic, a healthcare platform focused on gastroenterology, liver and metabolic disorders, has raised $1mn in seed funding, the company announced in a statement today.
The company highlighted that funding comes at a critical time as India faces a massive and growing burden of lifestyle-led digestive and metabolic disorders, with an estimated 70mn Indians suffering from these issues.
"Currently, care remains largely reactive and hospital-dependent; Gut Clinic’s vision is to shift this care "upstream", moving toward early diagnosis, protocol-driven treatment, and long-term disease management," it said.
Gut Clinic aims to build an outpatient-led care model supported by diagnostic and day-care capabilities. The capital will be used to open new centres, expand diagnostics and strengthen clinical systems.
“We are not looking to replace hospitals, but to complement them by managing chronic and preventive gastro, liver and metabolic conditions more effectively outside acute settings. With gastrointestinal disorders on the rise, liver disease among the leading causes of mortality, and fatty liver affecting nearly one in three Indians, it is the need of the hour to bring our world-class clinicians closer to patients’ homes," said Akshat Kumar, Founder and CEO of Gut Clinic.
Gut Clinic currently operates in Delhi NCR and plans to expand to Chandigarh, Punjab and other northern regions, with a goal of establishing more than 20 centres over the medium-term.
The round drew participation from more than 15 investors, including clinicians and industry executives. Notable contributors include preventative care specialist Amitoj Singh, international fatty liver expert Aman Rajpal, Ankur Kathuria of Alpha Wave Global, Juhi Bhatnagar of Forj Capital and Deepak Garg of Reliance Industries.