US Lawyer Warns of Boeing Flaws, Inadequate Relief in AI171 Crash Aftermath

Families of 110 victims call Air India’s payouts inadequate, plan larger claims.
Probe focuses on possible Boeing faults, including leaks and electrical failures.
Crash killed 260, making it one of India’s worst air disasters in decades.
The crash of Air India flight AI171 on June 12, which killed 260 people, is shaping up to be one of the most significant aviation legal battles in India in recent years. Mike Andrews, a US-based attorney representing families of around 110 victims, has criticised the compensation being offered so far as grossly inadequate and warned that technical flaws linked to Boeing’s aircraft design and manufacturing are at the centre of ongoing investigations.
India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released a preliminary report soon after the accident, revealing that both engines had failed within 90 seconds of take-off from Ahmedabad. Andrews, however, said the findings raised more questions than they answered, describing the pace and lack of detail as consistent with other Boeing-related cases his firm has worked on.
On the matter of compensation, he argued that the payments proposed by Air India would not sustain families in the long run. He also made clear that indemnity provisions in early paperwork should not prevent larger claims being filed against Boeing, or other companies potentially linked to the crash.
Attention is now focused on possible design flaws in Boeing’s aircraft. Andrews pointed to evidence his team is reviewing, including the risk of water leaks from lavatory or galley areas seeping into equipment bays, and the danger of electrical shorts in critical systems. US regulators have previously issued warnings on these vulnerabilities. If defective parts were built into the aircraft or sealing was inadequate, Boeing could be held directly responsible.
The crash claimed the lives of 229 passengers, 12 crew members and 19 people on the ground, making it one of India’s worst aviation disasters in decades. Families are now pursuing justice not only in terms of compensation but also in holding Boeing accountable for how the aircraft was built and maintained.
Andrews reportedly confirmed his team is gathering documents and testimony that could prove decisive. The outcome of this case will likely shape both the support families receive and the accountability Boeing faces in India.