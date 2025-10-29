US Expects Trade Deal with China Ahead of Trump-Xi Summit in South Korea

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the APEC Summit in South Korea.
The fentanyl trade and export of precursor chemicals are key discussion points, with Washington seeking Beijing’s cooperation in curbing the flow of synthetic opioids.
China’s Foreign Ministry expressed optimism, saying both nations aim to achieve stable, long-term development in US-China relations through deeper strategic communication.
US President Donald Trump expects to sign a trade deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea. Trump is scheduled to meet Xi on Thursday, which will likely de-escalate the ongoing tariff and trade friction between the two countries.
“President Xi of China is coming tomorrow here, and we’re going to be, I hope, making a deal. I think we’re going to have a deal; I think it’ll be a good deal for both,” Trump said, speaking at the summit on Wednesday. “I think it’s going to be a great deal.”
Fentanyl Remains a Hot Topic
The highly anticipated meeting between the two leaders is expected to address broad themes, including the export of chemicals used to produce fentanyl, Wall Street Journal reported. Trump said Washington expects to lower tariffs on Beijing in exchange for cooperation in clamping down on the export of chemicals used to make the synthetic opioid.
“We have provided assistance in the past and achieved positive results and remain open to continued cooperation with the U.S. side,” NBC News reported, citing the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson.
Trump emphasised that his administration will end “unfair trade barriers” and overhaul “weak, pathetic” supply chains during his Asia tour. “On this trip alone, I’ve signed groundbreaking agreements with Malaysia, Cambodia, Japan, and our deal with the Republic of Korea,” Trump added.
China Seeks Stable Development in US-China Relations
According to NBC News, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has signalled a positive outcome regarding the U.S. trade deal ahead of the meeting. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the two leaders will have “in-depth communication on issues of strategic and long-term importance to China-U.S. relations, as well as major issues of mutual concern.”
“We are willing to work together with the U.S. side to promote positive outcomes from this meeting, provide new guidance for the stable development of China-U.S. relations, and inject new momentum,” Guo added.