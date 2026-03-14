  1. home
  2. News
  3. Two indian vessels carrying lpg cross strait of hormuz safely shipping min official

Two Indian Vessels Carrying LPG Cross Strait of Hormuz Safely: Shipping Min Official

LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are now headed to Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in Ministry of Shipping, told a media briefing

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Strait of Hormuz
info_icon

Two Indian-flagged vessels carrying LPG from the Gulf countries safely crossed the war-hit Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday morning, a senior Shipping Ministry official said.

LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are now headed to Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in Ministry of Shipping, told a media briefing.

The vessels are carrying 92,700 tonne of LPG and are likely to dock at Indian ports on March 16/17, he said.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The two vessels were among the 24 ships that were stranded on the west side of the strait since the war broke out in the region. 

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×