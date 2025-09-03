Textiles Minister Assesses MSP Operations for Cotton Procurement Ahead of Kharif Season

"In line with the government's Digital India vision, all processes -- right from procurement of cotton by CCI under MSP operations to sale of stocks -- are now completely faceless and paperless, strengthening farmers' and other stake-holders confidence and trust in MSP operations," Singh said.For the first time, uniform norms have been laid down for the establishment of procurement centres, factoring in key parameters such as cotton cultivation area, availability of functional Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yards and at least availability of one stock processing factory at cotton procurement centre, he added.