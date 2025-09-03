Promoter Group Firms Infuse ₹3,956 Cr in Jio Financial

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) received a capital infusion of ₹3,956 crore from promoter group companies Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Pvt Ltd.
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Wednesday said promoter group companies have infused ₹3,956 crore in the company to fund expansion.
The Board of Directors of the company allotted 50 crore warrants for cash at a price of ₹316.50 per warrant members of the promoter group -- Sikka Ports & Terminals Ltd and Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Ltd upon receipt of ₹3956.25 crore, JFSL said in a regulatory filing.
Both the companies have been alloted 25 crore warrants each at ₹316.50 per unit, it said.
Subscription amount received by the company was 25% of warrant issue price of ₹316.50 per unit aggregating to ₹3,956 crore.
JFSL board in July had approved fund infusion of ₹15,825 crore through preferential issue of convertible warrants to members of the promoter group.
The promoters, including the Ambani family and different group holding entities, together own 47.12% of the company.
Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a 4% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹325 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025, as against ₹313 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The company's total income rose to ₹619 crore, as against ₹418 crore in the June quarter of the previous year.