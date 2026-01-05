Swiggy Launches EatRight in over 50 Cities, Targets Health-Conscious Users

  1. home
Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of EatRight, a new category targeting health-conscious users across more than 50 cities by offering them health-focused food options like high protein, low calorie and no added sugar under a single umbrella

PTI
Swiggy on Monday announced the launch of EatRight, a new category targeting health-conscious users across more than 50 cities by offering them health-focused food options like high protein, low calorie and no added sugar under a single umbrella.

The food delivery platform also shared insights based on its orders, revealing that Tier-2 cities in India witnessed 2x growth year-on-year in healthy food ordering as compared to metropolitan cities, with Chandigarh, Guwahati, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar leading the way.

EatRight will offer over 1.8 million dishes available from over 2 lakh restaurants.

Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said, "With EatRight, we are offering food options that blend seamlessly into a user's regular ordering habits, removes decision fatigue through clear categorisation and integrates healthier choices naturally into everyday food ordering".

In a statement, Swiggy said its partner brands are also creating new SKUs in line with the increased consumer focus on health-conscious eating. 

