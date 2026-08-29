SEBI Bars Debock Industries, Its MD Mukesh Singh For 7 Years; Slaps Penalty

“Noticee No. 1 (Debock Industries) shall, forthwith but not later than three months from the date of this order, bring back to its account, the amount of ₹49 crore, which has been found to be diverted out of the proceeds of the rights issue, along with interest @ 12 per cent, to be computed from the date on which the money was diverted from it (i.e., July 24, 2023),” the regulator said.