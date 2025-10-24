"After gaining more than 5 per cent on Thursday due to US sanctions on two Russian oil companies exports (which account for over 5 per cent of the total world oil output), Brent oil prices were stable at USD 65.63 per barrel and set for its biggest weekly gain since June 2025. Prices are higher by 7 per cent on a weekly basis, reflecting one of the most significant weekly rebounds in about 4 months," Bhansali added.