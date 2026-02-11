Rupee Falls 6 Paise to 90.62 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Pabari said, "In the near term, the 90.00–90.20 zone continues to act as a strong support for the rupee. As long as this area remains intact, USD/INR could slowly move higher, with the 91.00–91.20 range emerging as the next potential upside zone in the coming sessions." Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.14 per cent lower at 96.66.