  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Rupee gains 12 paise to 9066 against us dollar in early trade

Rupee gains 12 paise to 90.66 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee crashed 44 paise to settle near its lowest level at 90.78 against the US dollar on Friday, after losing 17 paise in the preceding two sessions

D
devops
Updated on:
Updated on:
Freepik
Rupee gains 12 paise to 90.66 against US dollar in early trade Photo: Freepik
info_icon

The rupee recovered from a low level and traded with a gain of 12 paise at 90.66 against the US dollar in early deals on Monday, tracking a retreating greenback against major overseas rivals.

However, persistent outflow of foreign funds from domestic equity markets and higher crude oil prices overseas amid a volatile geopolitical situation kept investors cautious, forex analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.68 and gained further to trade at 90.66 against the greenback, registering a gain of 12 paise from its previous closing level.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
null - FreePik
Rupee Declines 10 Paise to 90.44 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

BY PTI

Related Content
Related Content

The rupee crashed 44 paise to settle near its lowest level at 90.78 against the US dollar on Friday, after losing 17 paise in the preceding two sessions.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.21% lower at 98.99.

Analysts said that the domestic currency found support amid a sell-off in dollar after US President Donald Trump announced imposing tariffs on European countries if they resist his plan to buy Greenland.

Gold, Silver Futures Extend Record Rally on Rate Cut Hopes, Global Tensions - null
Silver Futures Jump 6 Pc to Record Rs 2.54 Lakh/Kg Cross USD 80/ounce in Global Markets

BY PTI

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.17 % higher at $64.24 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex declined 482.80 points or 0.58% to 83,087.55, while the Nifty fell 129.30 points or 0.50% to 25,565.05.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth ₹,346.13 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×