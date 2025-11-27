  1. home
  2. News
  3. Rupee falls 2 paise to 8924 against us dollar in early trade

Rupee Falls 2 Paise to 89.24 against US Dollar in Early Trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.19 and lost further to trade at 89.24 against the greenback in initial deals, down 2 paise from its previous closing level

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rupee falls 2 Paise to 89.24 Against $
info_icon

The rupee stayed weak trading 2 paise lower at 89.24 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday due to increased demand of American currency from importers amid volatile global trade.

According to forex traders, the rupee found support from fresh inflow of foreign capital into domestic stock markets and lower crude oil prices in the international market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.19 and lost further to trade at 89.24 against the greenback in initial deals, down 2 paise from its previous closing level.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The rupee settled flat at 89.22 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.09% lower at 99.43.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.43% to $62.86 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex rose 305.82 points or 0.36% to 85,915.33 in early trade while Nifty went up 69.15 points or 0.26% to 26,274.45.

Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth ₹4,778.03 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×