"Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women - early detection can save countless lives. The Pink Power Run promotes health screenings, self-check practices, and the crucial message that awareness equals empowerment." Leander Paes said, "As a strong advocate for health and empowerment, I am proud to support the Pink Power Run. This initiative not only promotes physical fitness but also raises vital awareness about breast cancer. Together, we can inspire hope and encourage early detection, proving that every step contributes to a larger movement for change." Sudha Reddy, Chairperson, Sudha Reddy Foundation said, "This initiative represents hope, resilience, and unity in the battle against breast cancer." With the 'Pink Power Run - Beyond Borders', we are extending our mission globally to connect individuals in support of this crucial cause. The Pink Power Run remains a powerful platform for raising awareness, fostering community engagement, and highlighting the importance of early detection." The Pink Power Run - Beyond Borders, set to debut in 2026, aims to unite millions across 140 countries, symbolising a shared commitment to breast cancer awareness worldwide. Key features include a 24-hour continental relay, where participants will symbolically 'pass the baton' across continents, along with the involvement of the seven continent queens from the Miss World Organisation serving as ambassadors to inspire global participation.