Motilal Oswal to Invest ₹750 Cr in JBM Ecolife Mobility

"With our market leadership in the electric bus market in India in FY26, this strategic partnership will act as a major catalyst towards further scaling our e-bus deployment to various states, delivering cleaner air and modernized public commuting experiences across urban centres," JBM Auto Ltd Vice Chairman & MD Nishant Arya said. From the current 3,400 JBM e-buses deployed pan India, he said, "We will have about 5000 e-buses on roads in the next 12 months." MO Alternates Head - Private Credit Rakshat Kapoor said, "India's green energy mandate and urban mobility imperative are converging to create a structural investment opportunity of significant scale, and JBM Ecolife stands as its most credible institutional expression." He further said JBM's commanding market presence, execution capabilities, and policy tailwinds make them the ideal platform to institutionalise green mobility infrastructure in India.