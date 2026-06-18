Motilal Oswal to Invest ₹750 Cr in JBM Ecolife Mobility

MO Alternates has invested ₹750 crore in JBM Ecolife Mobility to support growth capital needs.
The funding will be used to deploy about 2,000 e-buses and scale sustainable public transit.
JBM Auto said its e-bus fleet could rise from 3,400 to about 5,000 over the next 12 months.
JBM Auto Ltd on Thursday said its group firm JBM Ecolife Mobility Pvt Ltd has secured a long-term strategic investment of ₹750 crore from Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alternates), the alternative investment arm of Motilal Oswal Group.
The investment will be used to deploy about 2,000 energy-efficient e-buses, JBM Auto said in a regulatory filing.
MO Alternates is leading this investment, providing growth capital to scale JBM Ecolife's electric bus deployment and advance sustainable public transit infrastructure across India, it added.
"With our market leadership in the electric bus market in India in FY26, this strategic partnership will act as a major catalyst towards further scaling our e-bus deployment to various states, delivering cleaner air and modernized public commuting experiences across urban centres," JBM Auto Ltd Vice Chairman & MD Nishant Arya said. From the current 3,400 JBM e-buses deployed pan India, he said, "We will have about 5000 e-buses on roads in the next 12 months." MO Alternates Head - Private Credit Rakshat Kapoor said, "India's green energy mandate and urban mobility imperative are converging to create a structural investment opportunity of significant scale, and JBM Ecolife stands as its most credible institutional expression." He further said JBM's commanding market presence, execution capabilities, and policy tailwinds make them the ideal platform to institutionalise green mobility infrastructure in India.
"Our ₹750 crore commitment is a high-conviction allocation, and we look forward to working alongside the JBM leadership to generate sustainable value for our investors and the environment," Kapoor noted.
JBM Auto claimed this is the largest ever investment by any Indian investor till date in electric mobility.
EY acted as the exclusive financial advisor to JBM Ecolife while Trilegal and Khaitan & Co. were the legal advisors for this transaction.
This capital infusion will be channelised towards the rollout of high-capacity, energy-efficient e-buses, it added.