Silver Futures Plunge ₹4,269 to ₹2.73 Lakh Per Kg on Weak Global Cues

Silver prices plunged ₹4,269 to ₹2.73 lakh per kilogram in futures trade on Wednesday as a strong US dollar weighed on the precious metal despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for May delivery plunged ₹4,269, or 1.54%, to ₹2,73,581 per kilogram in a business turnover of 5,839 lots.
Analysts said the white metal remained under pressure as investors their shifted focus to the US dollar, which tends to influence demand for non-yielding assets such as precious metals.
Globally, Comex silver futures for may contract fell by $2.03, or 2.3%, to $87.55 per ounce.
"Silver prices are currently influenced by competing macro forces. On one side, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are sustaining demand for safe-haven assets. On the other hand, the strengthening US dollar and rising Treasury yields are limiting the metal's upside," Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, said.
She added that tensions in the Middle East continue to keep investors cautious as military developments in the region intensified.
Meanwhile, the United States and Israel have stepped up airstrikes on Iran, with analysts describing them as among the most aggressive attacks of the conflict so far. These developments have dampened earlier expectations of a near-term ceasefire, despite President Donald Trump suggesting that the conflict could conclude soon, Chainani added.