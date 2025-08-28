  1. home
Markolines Bags Rs 100 Crore Road Maintenance Order in Andhra Pradesh

Markolines Infra has secured a ₹100 crore road maintenance contract in Andhra Pradesh, strengthening its presence in infrastructure services and boosting its project portfolio across India.

PTI
Markolines Bags Rs 100 Crore Road Maintenance Order in Andhra Pradesh
Highway infrastructure solutions provider Markolines on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 100 crore order from Trans Metalite India for road maintenance works in Andhra Pradesh.

The contract will be executed over a period of five years, the company said in a statement.

"Markolines Pavement Technologies has secured a Rs 100 crore order from Trans Metalite India Ltd for patch repair works in Andhra Pradesh," the statement added.

In addition to this, the company has received multiple orders totalling nearly Rs 97.47 crore in the ongoing fiscal, including two repeat orders from Varanasi Aurangabad NH-2 Tollway Private Ltd.

"As an integrated highway maintenance solutions company, we focus on innovative, customised services for our clients. The strength of our current order book is a reflection of the faith our clients have in us, and we expect it to expand further with the continued infrastructure push," Sanjay Patil, Founder, CMD of Markolines Pavement Technologies said.

The company expects its current unexecuted order book of over Rs 400 crore to translate into revenues over the next 12-24 months.

Mumbai-headquartered Markolines Pavement Technologies is a highway operations and maintenance (O&M) and specialized infrastructure solution provider. It offers a range of services, including preventive maintenance, micro-surfacing, cold in-place recycling among others.

