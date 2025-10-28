Magic Bus India Foundation Recognized By Great Place to Work® India Among India's Best NGOs to Work for 2025, Honoured as The Social Impact Icon

Magic Bus India Foundation, one of India’s leading NGOs in education and skilling, has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India’s Best NGOs to Work For 2025.
This year, the organisation has also been honoured as the Social Impact Icon, a distinction reserved for NGOs that have consistently featured on the Great Place To Work® list for five consecutive years.
The accolade reflects Magic Bus' ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, empowering, and purpose-driven workplace where employees are inspired to create lasting positive change.
As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organisations for over three decades. Every year, more than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide take the Great Place To Work® for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.
The Livelihood Programme prepares youth (18–25 years) from underserved communities for sustainable careers by imparting transferable life and employability skills. Magic Bus has set up 135 Livelihood Centres, partnered with over 1,100 colleges. 59% of the programme’s participants are young women, highlighting a strong emphasis on empowering women through skilling.
The Peri-Urban and Rural Livelihood Programme focuses on empowering women in these regions. This programme equips women with life skills, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to establish and sustain enterprises and move towards financial independence.
Through its sustained efforts, Magic Bus has empowered over 35 lakh adolescents and 5 lakh youth, enabling their transition from childhood to livelihood.