Luminous Power Technologies Bags Orders for 350 MW Solar Capacity in Rajasthan under PM-KUSUM

Under the project structure, the electricity generated from these solar plants will be sold to local distribution companies, Luminous Power Technologies said in a statement

Luminous Power Technologies has secured multiple orders to install 350 MW of solar power projects under the PM-KUSUM scheme in Rajasthan, according to a statement.

The combined installations could generate between 500-560 million units of electricity annually, potentially offsetting an estimated 4.02 lakh tonnes to 4.59 lakh tonnes of CO₂ each year which is equivalent to planting approximately 19 to 22 million trees.

The project is expected to be executed in a staggered manner beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

Preeti Bajaj, the CEO & MD of Luminous Power Technologies, said the 350 MW solar projects under the PM-KUSUM scheme are a major milestone for the company.

Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aims to add 34,800 MW solar capacity by March 2026.

Published At:
